The debate on the future of energynuclear In Spain it advances, although it does it to trumpets and with an increasingly complex semantics by those who must unblock the situation. In spite of everything, the two main owners of the nuclear power plants, … Iberdrola and Endesathey have shown – finally – greater intention to keep this business alive. A situation that puts the ball on the government roof, which must soon clarify whether it would be willing to review its own closing plan.

The president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galándefended yesterday analyzing “in depth” the impact that a potential closure of the nuclear park could have. He did it at a conference with analysts to give explanations about the financial results of 2024. In the same line the Endesa CEO pronounced, José Bogaswhich showed his “desire to discuss” a review of the current nuclear blackout calendar. In this case he did it in a meeting with media, where he acknowledged that a few years ago he was “intellectually” in favor of this technology, but that at the moment the debate would have to be raised.

The words of the top leaders of Iberdrola and Endesa represent an important step. So far they had focused a lot on technical issues and the potential impact of nuclear closure on the electrical system that would come from 2027. The intensity is now uploaded.

Galán confessed the need to «establish open dialogue To see why we are touring different ways or why it would not be better to move in the same direction. So in Iberdrola, as usual, we are ready and prepared to participate in this dialogue ». Bogas also put on his part and said that “he would be delighted with a state pact” in this matter of energy policy among all the parties involved. “And it’s what it should be,” he said.

In that rise in tone, the Endesa CEO moved its “fear” that the hypotheses collected in the last update of the National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (Pniec), The plan that has arranged the closure of the centrals and planning of the energy system. Bogas pointed out everything that has to do with storage and batteries, and that the described objectives are not achieved.

However, all these messages have a reverse. The companies that own the centrals insist that this dialogue must be accompanied by a tax review. Bogas pointed out that to put on the table an elongation of the useful life of the centrals, the fiscal charges that weigh on these plants must also be adapted. This is the request that the electric ones put again on the table to have any type of dialogue.

With regard to the Government, which should feel alluded to so many dialogue requests, the Minister for Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesenhas stated in its last public appearances that it must be companies that request to extend the useful life of the centrals. In fact, they must also be the ones who ask for the closure, something that has not been given either. That is, for the moment they operate under the agreed calendar, but you have to take a resolution.

Until any of the parties take the initiative – and each one knows in advance what are the conditions of the other for dialogue -, what remains in force is the PNIEC and the closure ordered from 2027 to 2035. Although everything can happen.