Wallbox again captures money from your shareholders. The manufacturer of cargoers for electric cars has announced that a group of shareholders led by financial investments Perseo, subsidiary of Iberdrola, and Asset Management shore, the Family Office Francisco J. Riberas (Gestamp) has injected another 10 million dollars (9.5 million euros, to the current exchange) to the company to strengthen its financial position.

As explained in the NYSE in a statement, Enric Asunción, CEO of the Group, as well as “several long career shareholders” also participated in the uptake of capital

“We believe that this investment will strengthen the liquidity position of Wallbox to execute its business plan, reinforcing its commitment to accelerate the global transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility,” said David Mesonero, Global Head of Corporate Development, Strategic Partnerships and Iberdrola m & a.

Enric Asunción, on the other hand, celebrated the “continuous support of the shareholders” as the presence of the company expands. “This financing will help us on our way to profitability”he added.

However, Asunción himself said in November that he did not expect to need more external capital on the road to this profitability, in a conversation with electionomista.es. More when a product offensive will occur in the coming months.

Their comments arrived after the investment round of 45 million sealed in summer – led by generation – and having 70 million euros in box.

When will Wallbox be profitable? “We should be able to achieve it in two or three quarters,” Asunción explained at the end of last year. The formula: not wait for a sales’ boom. “It is not so much to expect great growth as adjusting the company to the current reality, because we do not know at what speed the electric car will go,” he added.