The largest Spanish electricity company and one of the largest in Europe, Iberdrola, announced early this Tuesday a “strategic agreement” with Abu Dhabi to co-invest up to 15 billion euros in offshore wind and green hydrogen in three key markets: Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States. The pact comes after the “successful” joint investment of both actors in Baltic Eagle, a park of almost 500 megawatts in Germany that will come into operation next year. The emirate will channel the funds through Masdar, its investment arm in renewables, owned by the state oil company (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), the national electricity and gas company (Abu Dhabi National Energy Company) and the Mubadala sovereign fund, the main shareholder. from Cepsa.

The agreement, sealed during the climate summit being held in Dubai, will have as its “first milestone” the joint investment by Iberdrola and Masdar in East Anglia 3, a 1,400 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom. “which is in the final phase of negotiation and could be signed at the end of the first quarter of 2024.” As agreed, Abu Dhabi’s participation in this project, which should come into operation at the end of 2026 and which already has practically all of its future energy sold at a price that will be updated with inflation, “could reach up to 49%” .

After this first joint foray, more projects will arrive, all of them in the field of offshore wind and green hydrogen. “Work is already underway to identify other opportunities,” reads the statement in which both parties made the pact public. The distribution of 51% and 49% thus follows the scheme followed by several Spanish energy companies, including Iberdrola itself, to give entry to investors with a lot of financial muscle – in many cases, like this one, originating in fossil fuels – in projects in which the original promoters guarantee control and profitable maintenance tasks and achieve an injection of resources with which to invest in new parks.

“This innovative alliance today demonstrates once again our determination to continue increasing investments,” remarked the president of Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez Galán. “Combining our renewable expertise and financial strength with Masdar will allow us to more quickly, competitively and safely develop more megawatts of clean energy.”

“With abundant wind resources, the United Kingdom and Europe are the main markets for Masdar,” stated Masdar CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, who referred to Iberdrola as a “strategic partner.” “At COP28, as the world looks to triple renewable energy capacity to ensure a greener future, projects like East Anglia 3 show how we can reduce emissions.”

