Iberdrola announced this Monday an agreement with CEE Equity Partner for the acquisition of three wind farms in Poland with a total capacity of 163 megawatts (MW) and whose production is associated with power purchase agreements (PPA) to 10 years. Two of the projects acquired by the Spanish energy company, with a capacity of 112.5 MW, are already in operation, while the third, with 50.4 MW, will begin construction shortly.

The group chaired by Ignacio Sánchez Galán has indicated that this agreement reinforces its commitment to a growing market, in which it landed at the end of last year with the purchase of 70% of the developer Sea Wind, which has a portfolio of seven projects offshore (offshore wind), with a potential capacity of up to 7,300 MW.

Furthermore, this new Iberdrola operation is aligned with its growth strategy in countries with high rating (more than 75% of its Ebitda in 2020 comes from A-rated countries) and ambitious renewable targets. In this sense, Poland aspires that 23% of its mix energy in 2030 comes from clean energies and for this it plans to start up 8,000 MW of offshore wind capacity during this decade.

This new acquisition drives the start-up of the Sea Baltic Hub, a renewable hub in the Baltic Sea called to act as an epicenter of services, in addition to providing local content to the group’s projects in the Germany, Poland and Sweden axis. The Baltic has an offshore wind development potential of 93,000 MW, of which 28,000 MW would be located in Polish waters.

With this acquisition, Iberdrola has added a dozen transactions in recent months, thus boosting its growth strategy in the offshore and onshore wind business and which has allowed it to consolidate its presence in countries such as France, the United Kingdom, the United States or Brazil and to land in new growth markets such as Australia, Japan, Sweden, Poland and Ireland.

In onshore wind, the group’s portfolio, which foresees investments of 75,000 million euros until 2025 with the aim of doubling its renewable capacity and taking advantage of the opportunities of the energy transition, exceeded 16,000 MW at the end of 2020, while in offshore wind it amounted to 19,000 MW, of which 9,000 MW are ready for construction.