More mixed funds. It is Ibercaja’s recommendation for clients to take advantage of the new economic environment that is approaching, with less profitability in public debt assets, once the tendency to lower interest rates by central banks continues and no longer they are going to be able repeat the performances of recent years in the most products ultradefensivesuch as monetary funds and short-term fixed income funds.

In fact, the manager of the entity based in Zaragoza has managed to add more than 8.6 billion euros in net deposits in the last three yearsthanks above all to the flows in funds with a profitability objective, which has allowed the assets under management to increase by 10,000 million, to 25,500 million, 12% more than at the end of 2023. And it has managed to attract 63,000 new participants.

For next year, the manager plans to have its first alternative investment vehicleas explained by Luis Miguel Carrasco, director of Ibercaja’s asset and insurance management area, who commented that the manager will join the entity’s private banking investment management team starting in January, to create synergies in advising seniors. assets, one of the segments where they want to grow through discretionary portfolios.

Given the approaching maturity of products with a profitability objective, the manager considers launch new funds but focused on investment grade credit and with a little longer duration in the portfoliothat is, extending the maturity date, because although the sovereign debt rate curves are “well valued, we do not see additional value,” said Beatriz Catalán, investment director of Ibercaja Gestión, during the manager’s presentation of the outlook.

But where Ibercaja Gestión sees the most value is in mixed funds, where depending on the profile of each client, a part of variable income can be incorporated, “the star asset for 2025,” Catalán stressed.

“The spreads They have narrowed a lot but if we look at the absolute level of IRR we still see a lot of value. But to provide more value to portfolios, we must venture into variable income,” Catalán explained.

Macroeconomics and politics

The investment manager pointed out that next year will be marked in the markets by the macroeconomic environment and politics, with the United States with Donald Trump, uncertainty in France and the elections in Germany as the main sources of tension.

In the case of the United States, they consider that it will be able to maintain resilient growth, although it will be conditioned by “the policies that Donald Trump’s government may finally implement, focused on tariff threats; the deregulation of the financial and energy sector; the reduction of taxes, which will be an injection for business profits; and what they can finally apply to the deportations of immigrants, with the possible inflationary effects on the labor market that should be calibrated by the Federal Reserve, which could imply some pause in the pace of rate cuts, which in turn would make the market nervous,” Catalán explained.

Regarding the euro zone, the manager observes a certain growth in real wages that should relaunch consumption, without inflation problems and with an ECB that is going to continue lowering rates until approaching the neutral level of 2%, in the expectation of what that may happen with China and the German elections in February, and the increase in deficit and spending that could be incurred to modernize its economy.

In China, Ibercaja Gestión assures that the Asian giant is trying to find a bottom because “it has a highly indebted economy, with weakened consumption, a real estate market that has plummeted, fighting against deflation and unemployment, and especially youth , which is increasing.” Reasons why they think that more stimuli will have to be applied to avoid financial instability rather than to relaunch growth.

In terms of sectors, the manager is betting on quality companies, but with a more cyclical bias and betting on technology, the US financial sector, favored by deregulationthe industrial sector. And in the most defensive part, health firms, related to medical technology, above all.