by Camila Moreira

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian economy was practically stagnant in September, in a much weaker-than-expected result, but still ended the third quarter with expansion, according to data from the Central Bank.

The BC Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br) recorded a positive change of 0.05% in September compared to the previous month, according to the seasonally adjusted data of the indicator that is a indicator of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The result is back in the blue after having contracted 1.13% in August, in a data that was not reviewed by the BC, but was well below the expectation in a Reuters survey of a high of 0.20%.

Even so, the IBC-Br ended the third quarter with a growth of 1.36% in relation to the previous three months, after an expansion of 0.69% in the second quarter.

The IBGE will release official GDP data for the third quarter on December 1, after reporting that the economy grew by 1.2% in the second quarter.

In comparison with September of the previous year, the IBC-Br had a high of 4.00%, while in the accumulated in 12 months it increased by 2.34%, according to observed numbers.

The expectation for the end of this year is for the economy to weaken, even in the face of fiscal stimulus, as the lagged effects of the strong monetary tightening adopted by the Central Bank begin to appear.

With inflation weighing on consumers’ pockets this year, the BC raised the basic Selic interest rate to the current 13.75%, a level at which it should end 2022.

One of the biggest concerns involves the extra-ceiling spending plans for Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s third term as president. Investors are waiting for the text of the Transition PEC to be defined to allow for extra-ceiling spending in 2023.

(By Camila Moreira)