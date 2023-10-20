Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/20/2023 – 9:20

The Brazilian economy contracted again in August, according to the Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br). The indicator fell 0.77%, in the series without seasonal effects. In July, the increase had been 0.42% (data updated this Friday, 20).

From July to August, the activity index calculated by the BC went from 147.69 points to 146.56 points in the seasonally adjusted series. The result is the worst since January this year, when the indicator scored 143.76.

The IBC-Br data was worse than the median expectations collected by Projeções Broadcast, a drop of 0.60%. The range went from a drop of 1.10% to a drop of 0.30%.

When comparing the months of August 2023 and 2022, there was growth of 1.28% in the series without seasonal adjustments. This series recorded 152.04 points in the eighth month of the year, the best performance for the month in the historical series started in 2003 – surpassing the previous record of 151.81 points in August 2013.

The August indicator compared to the same month in 2022 was a positive surprise, being above the median of 1.10% in the Projeções Broadcast survey. The expectations collected in the survey ranged from an increase of 0.10% to an increase of 1.90%.

Known as a kind of “BC preview” for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the IBC-Br serves more precisely as a parameter to evaluate the pace of the Brazilian economy over the months.

The BC’s current projection for domestic activity in 2023 is growth of 2.9%, according to the September Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI). The economic team projects expansion of 3.2%.