01/19/2024 – 9:40

The Brazilian economy contracted in the quarter from September to November, according to the Central Bank Activity Index (IBC-Br). In the seasonally adjusted series, the decrease was 0.49% compared to the previous three months (June to August).

In comparison with the same period in 2022, however, the increase in the quarter was 1.20% in the series without seasonal adjustments, informed the Central Bank. In 2023 until November, the IBC-Br result is positive at 2.40%. In 12 months, growth is 2.31%.

Known as a kind of “BC preview” for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the IBC-Br serves more precisely as a parameter to evaluate the pace of the Brazilian economy over the months.

The Central Bank's current projection for domestic activity in 2023 is growth of 3.0%, according to the December Quarterly Inflation Report (RTI). The economic team also projects expansion of 3.0% last year.