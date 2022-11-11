“In the world of medicine, the union with those involved in technological innovation is increasingly close, so much so that biotechnology companies – and we saw this during the pandemic – and their medical researchers, in fact, collaborate with experts in computer science in order to be able to carry out ever faster experiments, more and more numerous and in an ever tighter time frame to be able to find the information to understand what the protein is, what is the right molecule that must be used in a specific drug therapy. the digital world of information technology and the world of scientific research, however, require new professional figures “. This was stated by Maximo Ibarra, Chief Executive Officer of Engineering Ingegneria Informatica, speaking today in Rome at the round table dedicated to the vision of the industry on medicine of the future and interaction with the medical profession, within the second edition of ‘Tech2Doc’, event promoted by the Enpam Foundation.

“The world of digital health represents more than 10% of Engineering’s overall business – remembers Ibarra -. Ours has been a consolidated presence in the world of healthcare for several years. Over time we have developed products, basically platforms that work in the ASL, and we work on management systems (therefore all the administrative and management part essential for the ASL in order to carry out their activities). Not only. Beyond the electronic health record, we work on platforms that during the pandemic made it possible in some regions – in particular Veneto – to understand in advance which decisions to take. Therefore, although they do not have a direct relationship with doctors, in fact these tools, also accessible to them, have been useful for clinicians to understand and make decisions in advance and be able to be proactive. Just as in Puglia we have a project on chronic diseases, to try to understand how to best manage patients from the moment of diagnosis “.