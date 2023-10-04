Alfonso Guerra, Felipe González, Nicolás Redondo Terreros, Ramón Jáuregui and now Juan Carlos Rodríguez Ibarra. The former president of the Extremadura Regional Government has been the latest leader of the party’s old guard to join the voices crying out against the amnesty that Junts demands to facilitate the investiture of Pedro Sánchez.

He did so this Wednesday at a breakfast organized by the Forum Europe, where he criticized the current leadership of his party for “paving the way” for Carles Puigdemont. In his opinion, the former Catalan president “tries to humiliate” Sánchez with the amnesty for the Catalan independence leaders involved in the ‘procès’. “I don’t understand very well the leaders of my party when they are paving the way for Puigdemont,” he stated.

In his opinion, the core closest to the president should tell him to do what he promised to the citizens on June 23, when if he said the word “amnesty” during the campaign it was precisely to ensure that there would not be one.

«How can you tolerate someone raping 40 million Spaniards? Because whoever violates the Constitution is violating me, they are violating my vote,” denounced the socialist, who emphasized that an amnesty would serve to make Spaniards “more unequal” and would constitute a “betrayal” of his voters. game.

Likewise, Ibarra has questioned whether the pardons for the independentists were “a success,” as Sánchez assured after receiving the commission from King Felipe VI to be a candidate for an investiture. “That they have not been bothering during these five years is very good, but (…) that we are discussing amnesty is proof that the pardons did not give the result that it seemed they were going to give,” he explained.

This criticism has occurred just two weeks after attending the presentation of Alfonso Guerra’s memoirs in Madrid as an audience in which Felipe González participated and in which both called the acting president “disloyal” and rejected the “humiliation.” » and the «blackmail» of the controversial official pardon.

Pilar Alegría referred to Ibarra’s words in the press conference after the meeting between Sánchez and Yolanda Díaz. «At the outset, you will understand that I respect the opinion of such important people within my party, but I would ask you not to use terms that do not contribute anything positive. We are responding to the results that the citizens gave us on July 23, that of continuing on the path of coexistence. That is why we have accepted that assignment and all the decisions that are adopted will be consistent with the reunion and conciliation and will be clear and transparent agreements.