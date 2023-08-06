Even the Premier must give way to petrodollars. Not surprising, therefore, the Arab overtaking on Nottingham Forest regarding the negotiation for the purchase of Roger Ibanez. The Roma defender, in fact, pursued by the English club (and also courted by Aston Villa), has instead found an agreement with Al-Ahli, who had already entered the negotiation yesterday. Ibanez should earn around 6 million euros.

negotiation

—

The Arab club will now deal with the Giallorossi management, who will ask for no less than 30 million, also because 10 percent of the proceeds will be paid to Atalanta, according to the agreements stipulated at the time of the transfer. Therefore, despite the fact that the Premier League offers a showcase superior to that of any championship in the world, if there are no raises from Nottingham Forest, the Brazilian will be one of the many players who have chosen Arab football in this hot summer. Roma, however, will be satisfied all the same, given that they will be able to go in search of the forwards that Mourinho is asking for from the treasure they will get.