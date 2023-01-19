The acting governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão (PP), stated that the governor removed Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) was alerted to the appointment of former minister Anderson Torres to the Security Secretariat.

In an interview with the newspaper The globe released this Thursday (19.jan.2023), the interim governor said she imagined that the appointment of Torres could cause problems and believes in “sabotage” at security on the 8th of January.

“Perhaps the governor’s good faith put him in this situation, as he did not believe that he could be sabotaged, even though he had been warned by several people. […] Him [Ibaneis] it said that Anderson had been secretary before and that there was no problem”Celina declared.

The interim governor said she was surprised by Torres’ trip to the United States in the week that the extremist acts took place in Brasília. According to her, the former secretary said he was “tired out” and wanted to spend time with family.

Celina also attributed to the army part of the responsibility for the acts by not authorizing the removal of the camps in front of the General Headquarters in Brasília.