Governor removed from the Federal District claims in testimony to have ordered “put everything on the street” and “take these bums out of Congress”

The governor removed from the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), told the Federal Police this Friday (13.jan.2023) that he had been the target of “sabotage” in the security planning for the 8th of January and that it was “absolutely surprised” with the lack of resistance to the invasion of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

In a statement to the PF, Ibaneis said that when he saw the extremists taking over the seat of the Legislative on television, he sent the interim Secretary of Public Security, Fernando de Souza Oliveira, “put everything on the street” and “get these bums out of Congress and arrest as many as possible”.

