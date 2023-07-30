MDB politician said that the DF government is his “passion”; he was re-elected in 2022 and will remain in office until 2026

The Governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), said this Saturday (July 29, 2023) that he intends to return to office in a “near future”. Re-elected in 2022, the emedebist will not be able to run for government in the 2026 elections and intends to run for a seat in the Federal Senate.

“I can no longer re-elect myself. Maybe I’ll look for a seat in the Federal Senate so I can stay in politics by helping the Federal District to continue along this line of development, helping our city’s politicians, helping the Federal District as a whole. And, if possible, in the future return to the Government of the Federal District, which is my passion”he said at a meeting with businessmen.

Ibaneis Rocha was the 1st governor of the federal capital, re-elected in the 1st round, in 2022. He was removed by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), on January 8, after acts of vandalism on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasilia.

The Court kept the decision pending in the Plenary, but on March 15, it revoked the removal and ordered his return to office.

The governor is now 52 years old. If he runs for a seat in the Senate – where the term lasts 8 years – in 2026, he could remain in office until early 2035, when he will be 63.

During the meeting with the businessmen, Ibaneis highlighted the works that the government carried out while he was at the head of the public machine and also the public-private partnerships that, according to him, have generated thousands of jobs.

The DF governor also commented on the conservation of the city and said that public managers from other parts of the country send teams to Brasília to learn landscaping techniques.

He also said that the Federal District has high rates of basic sanitation, while other places in the country do not want to “bury money” –referring to the popular saying among politicians that “buried work does not give votes”.

BUDGETARY PRIVILEGE

The Federal District has a privilege that the other Federation Units do not have: the FCDF (Constitutional Fund of the Federal District), which represents about 40% of the budget allocation in 2023 – R$ 23 billion of the total budget of R$ 57 .4 billion.

Under the 1988 Constitution, all states in the country are obliged to contribute to the maintenance of services in the federal capital, such as the payroll of the security forces – which were readjusted in July.

In May, when the Chamber was discussing the new fiscal framework, the proposal’s rapporteur, Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), proposed changes in the calculation of the readjustment for the Fund. In practice, the Federal District government would receive less money.

The DF governor quickly gathered allied politicians and lobbied Congress to try to remove the mention of the Constitutional Fund from the text. It didn’t work out. Cajado resisted and kept the stretch in his opinion. The way was to try the change in the Senate.

Ibaneis went to the senator’s house Omar Aziz (PSD-AM) in Brasilia accompanied by district deputies and senators from the Federal District –some from opposite political spectrums– to exert pressure. This time, the attempt was successful and Aziz announced, on June 15, the withdrawal of the DF Fund from the fiscal framework.

As a result, the DF Fund will continue to be corrected by the variation in the RCL (Net Current Revenue). That is: if revenue increases, transfers to FCDF also increase.