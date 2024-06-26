The Governor of the Federal District states that she has an ideological vote and he has another type of vote; therefore, “it would be a very good combination” for the 2026 elections

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) said that it can do a double deal with former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro so that the two can be candidates for the Senate for the Federal District in the next elections, in 2026. In the election in question, there will be 2 vacancies for congressmen from the Upper House to each unit of the federation.

“It would be a great convergence. She has an ideological vote, and I have another type of vote, which is that of those who like what we are doing. I think it would be a very good junction for the Federal District. We would go out [como candidatos] Michelle and me. We would be able to fill the 2 seats for the Senate”Ibaneis said on the radio JK FM and Mix FM this Wednesday (June 26, 2024).

At the time, he said that he talked about this possibility with the president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Neto.

The governor, however, stated that his possible candidacy depends on the results of popularity polls. “I will evaluate until I get close to the period of decompatibilization [do cargo ocupado] to find out if I’m a candidate for the Senate or if I retreat a little”he said.

When analyzing the political context of Brasilia, he also stated that right-wing candidates obtained a combined 70% of the votes in the last elections in the region. “If we manage to unite the right-wing group – only on the majority ticket we will have 6 vacancies – we have the issue guaranteed”he added.