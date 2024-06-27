Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/26/2024 – 22:29

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), stated in an interview this Wednesday, 26, that he could do a “double” with the former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro (PL) in the elections for the Senate in 2026. In the election, there will be two vacancies up for grabs for the Upper House of the National Congress.

“It would be a great convergence. She (Michelle) has the ideological vote, and I have another type of vote, which is that of those who like what we are doing. I think it would be a very good junction for the Federal District. Michelle and I would go out (in the Senate race). We would be able to fill both vacancies”, stated the head of the Executive of the Federal District in an interview with radio stations JK FM and Mix FM.

The governor already made it clear, in April this year, that he wants to run for the Senate in the next elections. As he is in his second term as head of Palácio do Buriti, he cannot run for the Executive for the third time. The Upper House is also an ambition for the former first lady, who is encouraged by allies of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to start her political career by competing for the position in the Federal District. Michelle was born and has her electoral address in the federal capital.

Ibaneis’ desire to be one of Bolsonaro’s supporters in the Senate race has as an obstacle the governor’s succession in 2026. The governor has already expressed that he will support vice-governor Celina Leão (PP), while the former president and his allies close voices articulate the candidacy of senator Izalci Lucas (PL), a candidate defeated by the emedebista in 2022 and who recently joined the former president’s party.

On the other hand, the PL is one of the parties that make up Ibaneis’ base in the Federal District Legislature. The governor is also an ally of the former president and declared his vote for him in the second round of the 2022 presidential elections.