The Governor of the Federal District blocked, for example, the ban on motels in residential blocks and the release of commerce in the Embassy Sector

The governor of Brasilia, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), sanctioned, with vetoes, this Monday (Aug 12, 2024) the PPCUB (Brasília Urban Complex Preservation Plan). The sanction of the PLC (Complementary Bill) 41 of 2024 was made after 15 years of discussions.

The PPCUB establishes policies for the preservation, planning and management of the Federal Capital’s Pilot Plan. In short, the proposal allows for construction in the central region of Brasília and the consequent reduction of green spaces (read more below). Read the full of the project (PDF – 956 kB).

Among the 63 vetoes is the prohibition of building motels, aparthotels and flats in blocks 700 and 900 of Asas Sul and Norte the release of trade in the Embassy Sector.

The governor It also blocked the increase in height, from 13.5 to 35 meters, of the “short hotels” in the South and North Hotel Sectors and the transfer of public areas to Terracap (Federal District Development Agency).

“We analyzed the project with great care and responsibility, bringing together all the technical teams and also listening to society.”said Ibaneis. The PPCUB is now ready for publication, which will be done through a decree to be published within 15 days.

The points vetoed by the MDB member were some of the considered “serious” for the Icomos Brazil (International Council on Monuments and Sites), linked to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization).

In July 2024, council analyzed the project, when it was approved in Legislative Chamber of the Federal District, and concluded that Brasilia could lose the status of world heritage if the new master plan is put into practice.

Icomos Brasil assessed that the proposal has “measures with the potential for high or critical impact on attributes that led to the Urban Complex of Brasília being recognized as a World Heritage Site”. The federation unit gained this classification in 1987.