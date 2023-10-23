According to a PF report, accessed by “ Veja ” magazine, the DF government made the statement in a message to businessman Luiz Estevão

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), said he took a “nap” during the extremist acts of January 8th. The information is from the magazine Lookwho had access to the messages in which Ibaneis comments about rest after receiving information that the demonstration would be peaceful.

The messages were sent to businessman Luiz Estevão and are included in a Federal Police report. Ibaneis would have taken a “nap” after receiving, at 2:23 pm, an audio from delegate Fernando de Souza Oliveira, then executive secretary of Security of the DF, reporting that “There was no report of an issue of aggression.”

After the invasions, when Brasília’s security was under federal intervention, Ibaneis told Estevão via message that the information he received was that the act would be peaceful.

The businessman reportedly said: “It is clear that, if there were errors today, the governor is not responsible. The audio is so calming that after listening to it, you can take a nap.” In response, the governor declares: “That’s what I did.”

In the conversation, Ibaneis also criticizes the actions of the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), stating that “They now position themselves as victims as if they had no responsibility.”

Removal

Ibaneis Rocha was temporarily removed from the position of governor of the Federal District on January 8th by decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF. The judge stated that “absolutely nothing justifies omission and collusion” of the governor.

On March 15, Moraes suspended the emedebista’s removal and ordered his return to office. At the time, Ibaneis said he felt “a prisoner” and that he was happy to return to his office at Palácio do Buriti.