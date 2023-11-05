Drivers will go on strike from Monday (6); DF governor says he hopes workers resume negotiations

The governor of DF (Federal District), Ibaneis Rocha (MDB-DF), asked for responsibilityand to road workers in light of the category’s suspension announced this Sunday (November 5, 2023).

“The Federal District recognizes the value of bus services, which transport thousands of people every day. It also understands the category’s demands. For all of this, it is time for responsibility”wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

O DF Road Workers Union announced this Sunday (5) that it will begin a strike on public transport from Monday (Nov 6). The decision was taken at a meeting, after the salary adjustment proposal made by the companies was denied.

“The workers rejected the proposal presented and now we can only fight to meet the wishes of the category. We hope to emerge victorious”said the president of the Union, João Dão.

According to the Union, was offered the following proposal to the category:

5.53% salary adjustment;

8% adjustment to the health and dental plan;

8% adjustment to food tickets; It is

10% adjustment to the basic food basket.

However, the entity requests a general adjustment of 8%. According to José Wilson, secretary of the union, category claims are:

renewal of the Collective Labor Agreement;

salary replacement with 8% adjustment

8% adjustment to food tickets and basic food baskets; It is

8% adjustment to the health and dental plan.

In a note, the Government of the Federal District stated that “considers the strike abusive, since there was a proposal from the operators and there was an agreement between the companies and the Road Workers Union”.

The government also states that it followed the negotiations between the union and the operators of the STPC/DF (Collective Public Transport System) from the beginning and that the Semob (Secretariat of Transport and Mobility) maintains dialogue to comply with the agreement with the category union.

“The DF Bus Workers Union reached an agreement with the operators, but, meeting in an assembly this morning, the bus workers did not accept the proposal and decided to go on strike”, says the note.

IMPACT ON TRANSPORTATION

The union’s announcement raises a warning to all inhabitants of the region affected by the strike who depend on public transport to get around. According to the entity, the strike has no end in sight.

“Society expects bus workers to return to the negotiating table with companies for the good of all. Thousands of workers depend on them to run their lives”wrote Ibaneis.

Due to the bus stoppage, the Federal District Metro Company (Metro-DF), informed that it will operate to the maximum of its capacity and, if necessary, will extend peak hours to transport users.

According to the GDF secretariat, the DF’s public transport system currently operates with around 2,850 buses.

It also records 1.3 million accesses per business day, and accesses are not the same as the number of passengers, as a person can access the buses more than once a day.