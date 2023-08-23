Statement by the Minister of Justice was given during an event of the “Latin American Cities Conferences” series, in Brasília

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, said on Tuesday (22.Aug.2023) that he issued an ordinance on January 7 – the day before the invasion of the buildings of the Three Powers, in Brasília– providing for the use of the National Force to contain the extremists. The measure did not come into effect, according to Dino, due to lack of positioning by the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB). “There was no such authorization until 17:00, 18:00, by the GDF [Governo do Distrito Federal]. And the complaint offered by the MP, in relation to the commands, revealed the reason. What exactly is the position of the PM [Polícia Militar] from the DF. There is transcribed in the complaint a set of dialogues that shows that the PM of the DF was against the action of the National Force, and this unfortunately determined this delay”, said the minister at an event in the series “Latin American Cities Conferences“, in Brasilia.

