What to do when there are emergency situations such as those recorded in Emilia Romagna?

Donations and aid to people affected by natural disasters are essential to contribute to their recovery and support through humanitarian organizations, fundraisers, giving and volunteering.

IBAN to donate Emilia-Romagna safely

What can be done in this specific case of the flood that occurred in Emilia-Romagna is a donation through a wire transfer banking on a IBAN Safe. The recommended fundraiser for Emilia-Romagna is definitely a donation through the Civil Protection of Emilia-Romagna which operates in the specific territory of this region.

Data to make a bank transfer, IBAN Emilia-Romagna

INFORMATION FOR EMILIA-ROMAGNA FLOOD DONATION Heading Agency for territorial security and civil protection of Emilia-Romagna IBAN IT69G0200802435000104428964 Bic Swift UNCRITM1OM0 CAUSAL Emilia-Romagna flood Information data for a donation by bank transfer forFlood of Emilia-Romagna

IBAN IT69G0200802435000104428964

How to help those affected in the event of a disaster

Here’s more useful information about how to directly help the population of the affected areas by an extraordinary meteorological or other event.

Humanitarian organizations: There are many humanitarian organizations, both nationally and internationally, dedicated to providing relief and assistance in areas affected by natural disasters. You may consider making a financial donation to these organizations, who will use the funds to provide food, water, medical care, and other essential services to people in need. Fundraisers: In response to a disaster, many organizations, community groups, and individuals start fundraisers to raise resources for those affected. You can participate in these initiatives by donating money, material goods or donating your time and skills to organize or support fundraisers. Volunteering: If you are in the vicinity of a disaster-affected area, you may consider volunteering to help. Contact local organizations or volunteer agencies that coordinate relief efforts to learn how you can make a real contribution on the ground. Donations of material goods: In some cases, people affected by disasters may need material items such as clothing, blankets, non-perishable food and personal hygiene items. Before sending material donations, be sure to contact local relief organizations to learn about their specific needs and the best ways to provide those donations.

Another thing to do is certainly to raise awareness of the risks by spreading information about disasters and organizations that provide help. Also use your communication channels, such as social media or word of mouth, to raise awareness and encourage people to donate or offer their help for Emilia-Romagna affected by this latest disaster.

What happened in Emilia-Romagna, the 2023 flood

Emilia-Romagna, being a region located in the Po valley and with an extensive hydrographic network, is susceptible to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, as happened in May 2023, but has already experienced several such episodes over the years previous. Floods can be caused by heavy rains, swollen rivers, storm surges, or a combination of these factors.

L’flood that occurred in Emilia-Romagna in 2023was caused by aoccluded weather frontOfAtlantic origin together with aCyclone coming from the Mediterranean. This particular situation has generated persistent rains which they causedoverflows, floods andlandslides, from 2 to 18 May 2023.

Lugo, 18 May

(ANSA/EMANUELE VALERI) Damage and flooding caused by the flood in Sant’Agata sul Santerno (Ravenna), 18 May 2023. A fresh wave of torrential rain is battering Italy, especially the northeastern region of Emilia-Romagna and other parts of the Adriatic coast. ANSA/MAX CAVALLARI Flood emergency in Emilia-Romagna. Flooding of the Montone river and flooding of the Romiti district

Due to heavy rains, 23 streams have overflowed, including the rivers Santerno, Sillaro, Savio, Lamone, Montone, Rabbi, Bidente-Ronco hey torrents Idice, Quaderna, Ravone, Senio, Marzeno, Pisciatello and Rigossa. Over 250 landslides and landslides in 48 municipalities. The floods in Emilia-Romagna involved 42 municipalities in Emilia and Romagna, the city of Bologna and the provinces of Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna, Rimini, Modena and Reggio Emilia. On 20 May 2023, the surface of the territory of the Municipality of Ravenna equal to 10,873 hectares was evacuated, approximately 16% of the entire municipal territory, where the resident population is 22,000 people. The total number of people evacuated throughout the province of Ravenna as a precaution was almost 30,000 people. The Marche region has also requested a state of emergency for the provinces of Pesaro-Urbino, Ancona, Macerata and Fermo.

Emilia-Romagna flood toll-free number

During the flood, the Emilia-Romagna Region activated the toll-free number 800024662active seven days a week from 8 to 20, to support the ongoing flood emergency which will try to answer questions and direct people to the right contacts.

800 024662

All citizens can call 800 024662 for requests for information or problems related to the emergency.

Unfortunately, floods can cause damage to infrastructure, homes, agricultural crops and, in some cases, even loss of life.

Once again, the local and national authorities coordinated relief efforts and managed the emergency, addressing the situation to mitigate its effects. We can make a small contribution remotely with a donation through a bank transfer to the IBAN indicated.

