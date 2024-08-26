Environmental agency is in favor of paving the highway that cuts through the Amazon, but fears that the work will intensify deforestation

THE Ibama (Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) considers the paving of the middle section of BR-319 – the highway that connects Manaus (AM) to Porto Velho (RO) – as the most complex work in Brazil. Poder360 found that the environmental agency is not against paving, but that an environmental license for the work will only be issued with a perfect plan to prevent the proliferation of deforestation.

This is Ibama’s main concern regarding the project. The organization says that there have been negative experiences with other highways that cross the Amazon and that there was a lack of robust measures to prevent the roads from becoming vectors of deforestation. The internal assessment is that only a project that addresses all of Ibama’s concerns will be able to obtain an environmental license.

In November of last year, the Ministry of Transport created a working group to study the impacts of paving BR-319. The final report was published in 2024 and the conclusion was that it is possible to pave the only land connection between Manaus and the rest of Brazil, respecting environmental legislation.

Ibama participated in the working group’s public hearings, but was not invited to participate in the preparation of the final report. In other words, the Ministry of Transportation says that paving is possible, but this understanding has not yet been shared with the country’s main environmental agency. The result is that the work is not expected to move forward.

On Tuesday (20.Aug.2024), the Minister of Transport, Renan Jr.reinforced that paving BR-319 is a government priority. At the time, the minister also said that he had activated the AGU (Attorney General’s Office) to recover a prior license obtained in 2022 from Ibama, which allowed the government to begin studies on the work. The license was overturned after an NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) went to court.

As shown by the Poder360the residents of Manaus have been waiting for the paving of the middle section of BR-319 for more than half a century.