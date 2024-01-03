admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/01/2024 – 14:00

Brasília, 03 – The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) has suspended the application of fipronil-based agricultural pesticides, the agency said in a statement. The measure is valid for aerial or foliar spraying on a total area, those applications not directed to the soil or plants. “The measure aims to protect pollinating insects until the aforementioned pesticide reanalysis procedure is completed by Ibama. Fipronil, the active ingredient in several pesticides, has been under environmental reassessment by Ibama since September 2022, due to evidence of serious adverse effects on bees associated with the use of these pesticides, observed in scientific studies and reported in different parts of the world” , explained Ibama.

According to the institute, the assessments carried out point to an “unacceptable environmental risk” to bees for products based on the insecticide, resulting from the drift of spraying the product. Ibama justified the decision based on the “fundamental right to an ecologically balanced environment” and that the “protection of the environment achieved by the principles of precaution and prevention occurs with the implementation of measures that can prevent the occurrence of damage”.

Industries that have registrations of pesticides with fipronil as an active ingredient have a period of 90 days to publish a leaflet or label with the warning that the product is toxic to bees and that aerial or foliar application not directed to the soil and plants is not permitted. plants.

Fipronil is a contact insecticide used for pest control by foliar application to cotton and soybeans and for seed treatment in cotton, rice, beans and corn.