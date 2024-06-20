Company seeks environmental approval to study the feasibility of oil exploration in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin

The president of Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), Rodrigo Agostinho, stated this Wednesday (June 19, 2024) that the decision on Petrobras’ request to carry out studies in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, on the Equatorial Margin, should be released soon.

“The Ibama and Petrobras teams are talking, complements are being made. Anyway, we hope that soon we will obviously have a decision regarding this case”said in an interview with CNN Brazil.

Petrobras is seeking environmental approval to drill wells in the region and continue research to prove the reserves and verify whether there is commercial viability of producing in the area. The permission refers to a pre-operational test to analyze Petrobras’ response capacity to a possible leak.

This Wednesday (May 19), the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, defended licensing for research in search of oil in the region and stated that will build, together with the new president of the Petrobras, Magda Chambriardan exit to the Equatorial Margin.

“Companion Magda, let’s build, together with the Ibamaa technical solution and an environmentally safe path for our Equatorial Margin”said the minister during the inauguration ceremony of the new CEO of the state-owned company, which was attended by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

EQUATORIAL MARGIN

The Equatorial Margin comprises the entire coastal strip to the north of the country. It got its name because it is close to the Equator. It starts in Guyana and extends to Rio Grande do Norte. The Brazilian portion is divided into 5 sedimentary basins, which together have 42 blocks. Are they: