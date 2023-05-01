Institute said it was a “clear attempt to delegitimize” autarchy; animal will stay with farmer until released in the wild

O IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) published this Sunday (April 30, 2023) a note repudiating the “bullying” which, according to the municipality, was practiced against employees of the institute who worked in the rescue of the capybara called “Filó”.

The autarchy stated that the actions are a “a clear attempt to delegitimize the institute’s role in complying with environmental legislation”. The capybara was kept as a domestic animal by the influencer and farmer Agenor Tupinambá, who lives in Autazes, in the State of Amazonas.

Ibama’s position took place after state deputy Joana Darc (União Brasil-AM) pushed 2 Ibama agents in an attempt to enter the institution’s headquarters in Manaus (AM) and access the place where the capybara was.

Also this Sunday (April 30), the Federal Court granted provisional custody of the “Filó” capybara to the farmer and influencer after the animal spent 2 days at the IBAMA headquarters in Manaus. In his decision, judge Márcio André Lopes Cavalcante stated that the animal “lives in perfect and respectful symbiosis with the forest”.

In the note, the municipality stated that Agenor -O which Ibama called “offender”– will be the “loyal trustee” of “Filo” until the animal is reinserted into nature. He informed that the release of the capybara must be done in a previously selected conservation unit, where other individuals of the species are.

Ibama also stated that returning the capybara to nature has been the institute’s objective. “for being the best alternative for the well-being of the animal”.

Read the full statement from Ibama:

THE CASE OF THE CAPYVARA “FILÓ”

The case of the capybara named “Filó” gained repercussions on social networks after Agenor Tupinambá delivered the capybara to the agency in Amazonas on Thursday (April 27). Around 12:34 pm (Brasília time) this Sunday (April 30), the capybara was removed from the Ibama headquarters in Manaus.

Tupinambá is suspected of mistreatment, abuse and exploitation of animals in the interior of the Amazon and became famous for videos published on his profiles on social networks with the capybara Filó. Ibama fined the influencer BRL 17,030 and ordered the removal of videos published with the animal on their accounts on the platforms.

The body’s decision on the case had negative responses on social media. Users defended the influencer from accusations of mistreatment and abuse.

Previously, the Ibama stated that the posts made by Tupinambá “stimulate the desire of people to remove these animals from their natural habitat” and encourages the trafficking of wild animals. The organ also cites a royal sloth that would have been killed by the influencer.

In a note published on Tuesday (April 18), Tupinambá defended himself against the accusations and said he regretted the assessments made by Ibama.

“If anyone lives in someone else’s natural habitat, it’s me, not the animals. I open the window and there is the river, the forest and the animals. I’m passing through this place. And I chose to be a guardian, not a criminal.”published on his profile on Instagram.

