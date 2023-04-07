The plant has been monitored since it released radioactive substances into the sea in September last year.

Technicians from Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) and Cnen (National Nuclear Energy Commission) carried out a joint inspection of the Angra 1 power plant on Tuesday and Wednesday (April 4 and 5). monitoring the unplanned release of radioactive substances into the sea, which took place in September 2022.

On March 24, Ibama informed that Eletronuclear took 4 months to admit the release of radioactive substances from the Angra 1 nuclear power plant into the sea. The leak occurred in September of last year and, according to the institute, it was only recognized by the state company responsible for the Angra 1 and 2 plants in January of this year.

In a note, Cnen informed that this week’s inspection “it was accompanied by a representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Angra dos Reis and included radiometric monitoring and a new collection of samples, which will be duly analyzed by the Institute of Radioprotection and Dosimetry (IRD) of Cnen. Sediment and water samples were selected in potentially affected locations”.

Analyzes carried out by Cnen previously showed that effluent releases occurred below established limits. A new report will be issued.

Operation

The 1st Brazilian nuclear power plant started operating in 1985. It operates with a pressurized water reactor, the most used in the world. With 640 megawatts of power, Angra 1 generates enough energy to supply a city of 1 million inhabitants, such as Porto Alegre (RS) or São Luís (MA).

With information from Brazil Agency.