Field to be analyzed for possible exploration is on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte; authorization was granted this Friday

Ibama granted this Friday (September 29, 2023) the 1st license for oil research in the Equatorial Margin, in the Potiguar Basin, more specifically on the coast of Rio Grande do Norte.

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said that the results of possible exploration tend to result in an improvement in the quality of life of the local population. “Once the potential is confirmed, we will have more money for health, education and improving the lives of the people of the Northeast region and the Brazilian people”, he told Power360.

Part of the oil money is allocated to the Social Fund, created in 2010. It is intended to receive the portion of pre-salt resources that belong to the federal government, such as royalties and special participations. And invest in social actions.

The license ends a long conflict between Petrobras, the Ministry of Mines and Energy and Ibama (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources). The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) intends to explore oil in the region that goes from Amapá to Rio Grande do Norte.

Guyana discovered a basin with 11 billion barrels of oil in 2015. Exploration began and has been growing at 2-digit rates.

