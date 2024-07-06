Punishments are for deforestation, illegal sales and animal abuse; institute announced the end of the strike on Friday (5.Jul)

The number of fines Ibama to environmental offenders fell by half in the first half of 2024. There were 4,200 financial penalties recorded by the agency from January to June of this year. In the same period of 2023, fines totaled 9,400, a reduction of 54%. The survey was carried out by Poder360 from data from Ibama.

Fines include cases of deforestation, sale of wild animals and wood protected by law, illegal fishing and mistreatment of fauna.

One of the largest fines of the year was R$36.7 million to a farm in Lábrea (AM) for deforestation for cattle farming. The area had already been embargoed by the agency.

Ibama employees announced on Friday (5 July 2024) that they would resume work, after going on strike at the end of June. The decision was made after the STJ ordered the end of the strike, under the risk of a daily fine of R$200,000.

EMPLOYEE STRIKE

The strike movement was approved by environmental workers in 15 states in mid-June, with a decision to halt administrative and field activities at Ibama, ICMBio, SFB (Brazilian Forest Service) and MMA (Ministry of the Environment).

Some employees went on strike on June 24 and others on July 1. The decision came after the Ministry of Management and Innovation announced the end of negotiations with employees.

The category called for salary increases and career restructuring, with a reduction in differences in payments for mid-level and higher-level careers.

Although the strike movement began in June, work in Ibama and ICMBio fields had not been carried out since January due to the strike of the agencies, with only internal activities being carried out.

The discussion on environmentalists’ demands has been ongoing since October 2023, when a Temporary Specific Negotiation Table was established with entities representing environmentalists and government representatives, including the MGI.

On the 6th (5th July), Ascema Nacional (National Association of Environmental Specialist Career Servers) stated that compliance with the STJ decision “does not mean acceptance”. Here is the full of the note (PDF – 68 kB).