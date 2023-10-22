In the guidelines for environmental inspection, conducted by CGFis (General Coordination of Environmental Inspection), measures are foreseen that guarantee operational planning of actions, the recording of evidence that allows effectiveness in measures to repress crimes, the characterization of infractions and the accountability of offenders. It also points to the standardization of procedures.

Two highlights of the guidelines prioritize actions to monitor illegal deforestation with the aim of achieving the goals of the action plans already designed by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change for the Amazon and Cerrado biomes.

To prevent infractions related to fauna, the guidelines are aimed at monitoring the trafficking of wild animals, the introduction of exotic species, hunting, slaughter and illegal trade, in addition to the practice of cruelty to animals.

The guidelines on monitoring fishing activities seek to combat predatory practices such as the use of trawling, gillnetting or waiting, longlines, sieges and traps that remove the species at a rate greater than its reproduction capacity. Measures are also planned to protect various species with the help of technologies such as satellites.

There are also guidelines for planning inspection actions on infractions related to pollution, products and controlled substances; genetically modified organisms; environmental licensing; genetic heritage and transnational crimes.

The document also guides intelligence actions to produce knowledge so that actions are based on risk analysis and assessment of operational capacity. To prevent and respond to environmental emergencies, there are guidelines to analyze previous occurrences to train and encourage response strategies and actions.

Regarding the guidance for integrated fire management, which allows controlled burning to create a natural barrier and prevent large forest fires, the guidelines point to training and increasing the number of federal firefighters, in addition to satellite monitoring and cooperation between international institutions and organizations.

Ibama also defined the priorities in planning for air operations coordinated by COAer (Air Operations Center). Among them are the availability of aircraft with the necessary logistics for the agency’s operations, including a proposal to expand existing equipment.

Based on the guidelines, Pnapa will define mandatory actions, including a description of the participation of each Ibama unit in actions, monitoring and presentation of results.