Body denied Petrobras a license to drill in the Foz do Amazonas basin; points out “inconsistencies” in the order

The president of Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), Rodrigo Augustinesaid on Saturday (May 20, 2023) that the agency “does not make decisions based on political pressure”. On Wednesday (May 17), Ibama vetoed a request by Petrobras to carry out a test drilling at sea. Since then, he has been under pressure to reverse the decision.

“Ibama is a state institution, so it does not make decisions based on political pressure.”, said Agostinho in an interview with the podcast Sounds of the Earthduring the congress Catch sight ofabout bird watching.“Ibama has suffered a lot of political interference in the last 4 years and I felt very comfortable making this decision. It is a decision supported by the technical staff”, he completed.

When rejecting the environmental license, on Wednesday (May 17), the president of the body said that the oil company’s request presents “Worrying inconsistencies” for safe operation in “high socio-environmental vulnerability”.

Drilling would be on the Brazilian Equatorial Margin, 179 km off the coast of Amapá and 500 km from the mouth of the Amazon River. The region is one of the main focuses of the exploratory campaign in the Strategic Plan 2023-2027. Read more below.

According to Petrobras, the procedure needs to be done to check if there is indeed oil in the area, which has been called “new pre-salt”.

On the podcast, Agostinho said that one of the concerns that led to the veto is that Petrobras wants to maintain a service station for cases of environmental accidents 43 hours by boat from the drilling site.

“We are talking about an area that is 839km from Belém. By fast boat, we are talking about 43 hours by boat to leave Belém and reach this point. So an eventual accident, depending on the current, would either arrive in French Guiana or on the French coast very quickly.”, he explained.

On Thursday (18.May.2023), Petrobras informed that it will ask Ibama to reconsider the decision, because “strictly met all requirements of the licensing process”.

Agostinho stated that a possible new request from the oil company will be analyzed by the body. “obviously she [Petrobras], as an entrepreneur, can submit a new licensing application and it will be analyzed by Ibama. This year Ibama already issued 21 authorizations to Petrobras, last year there were 53 authorizations. Every day Ibama is licensing something from Petrobras, but in areas that demonstrate viability.”

Read more about Ibama’s veto:

UNDERSTAND

The Equatorial Margin is an offshore region that extends from Guyana to the State of Rio Grande do Norte, in Brazil. The Brazilian portion is formed by 5 sedimentary basins – a type of rock formation that allowed the accumulation of sediments over time. The basins are:

Foz do Amazonas, located in the states of Amapá and Pará;

Pará-Maranhão, located in Pará and Maranhão;

Barreirinhas, located in Maranhão;

Ceará, located in Piauí and Ceará;

Potiguar, located in Rio Grande do Norte.

Petrobras is trying to drill in the Foz do Amazonas basin, which, despite having that name, it’s not the mouth of the amazon river. The area where the oil well would be drilled is 500 km away from the mouth.

Denied by Ibama, the environmental license refers to a pre-operational test to analyze Petrobras’ response capacity to a possible leak. The order is for the drilling of a well in an exploration block approximately 170 km from the coast. The test would also allow Petrobras to analyze the potential of oil reserves in the region.

The Equatorial Margin is a little explored region, but seen with expectation by the sector. This is because the neighboring countries, Guyana and Suriname, accumulate oil discoveries. In Guyana, the ExxonMobil has more than 25 discoveries announced. In Brazil, only 32 wells were drilled more than 300 meters above sea level, where there are greater chances of discovery.

Exploration in the Foz do Amazonas basin is criticized by environmentalists because it could have impacts on the region’s ecosystem. They claim that Petrobras’ data is out of date, and it is not possible to predict the behavior of the tides in the event of an oil spill and its impacts.