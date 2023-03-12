Operation targets illegal extraction of minerals and deactivates support structures to carry out the activity

In an operation to remove miners from the Yanomami indigenous land, Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) said it had demobilized more than 137 logistical support structures and 116 clandestine camps by Saturday (11.Mar.2023).

The removal of the invaders is the result of a joint action by Ibama with the PRF (Federal Highway Police), Funai (National Foundation for Indigenous Peoples), the PF (Federal Police), the FNSP (National Public Security Force) and the Operational Command Amazon Group (composed by the Air Force, Army and Navy).

In note, Ibama informed that 19 tons of cassiterite, 116 pieces of equipment used in mining, 26 rafts and 5 aircraft were seized. Until the beginning of March, more than R$ 10 million were applied in fines, according to the institute.

The operation targets the illegal extraction of ores such as gold and cassiterite. It aims to deactivate auxiliary structures for illegal mining and the logistic chain supporting illegal activity in the region. The operation burned planes and machinery during this week.

As disclosed by G1 On Saturday night (March 11), the PF also regained control of the Homoxi community, one of the most affected by the presence of illegal mining in Yanomami territory.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS OF THE YANOMAMIS

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Brazilian Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on January 20 in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full of the document (69 KB).

In the same edition of GIVEthe president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to face the health situation in Yanomami territory. The Chief Executive visited the region on January 21.

On a visit to Boa Vista (RR), Lula announced emergency measures to face the ethnic health crisis. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS began to reinforce the assistance to the indigenous people from January 23rd.

On the occasion, the president stated that the group is treated in a “inhumane” in Roraima. “I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous people abandoned like they are here”, he declared.

Lula also criticized former President Bolsonaro and stated that “if instead of doing so much motociata, he [Bolsonaro] I was ashamed of myself and came here once, who knows, maybe people weren’t so abandoned”.

On January 22, PT deputies triggered the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) to request the initiation of a criminal investigation to investigate the actions of Bolsonaro government authorities in the territory. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population.

Damares, Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva are also targets of the petition. Here’s the full of the document (269 KB).

In addition, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino (PSB-MA), determined on January 23 that the PF (Federal Police) investigate the alleged commission of crimes of genocide, omission of help and environmental crimes against Yanomamis in Roraima.

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) communicated, on January 27, that several decisions in favor of the Yanomamis were not complied with by the federal government and other entities in the last 3 years. He also spoke of indications of providing false information to the Justice, which must be investigated.

The measures were proposed by the apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil), in July 2020, and complied with by the Court, with the exception of the removal of alleged invaders from the territory.