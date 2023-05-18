Company studies oil exploration on the Equatorial Margin; government is divided on the issue

O IBAMA (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) denied this Wednesday (17.May.2023) the environmental license for Petrobras to be able to prospect the drilling of a well in the Brazilian Equatorial Margin in search of knowledge about the exploration potential oil on site.

According to the president of the institute, Antonio de Agostinho Mendonça (PSB), the request “Worrying inconsistencies” for safe operation in “high socio-environmental vulnerability”.

The region, which was included as one of the main focuses of the exploratory campaign in the Strategic Plan 2023-2027covers 5 sedimentary basins, which extend from the coast of Amapá to Rio Grande do Norte, and is 500 km from the mouth of the Amazon River.



Disclosure/Petrobras Map of the Equatorial Margin

Great expectations were placed on the sector, which came to be called “new pre-salt”. According to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), internal studies indicate “high potential for making relevant discoveries of prospective resources”.

However, the development in the region is heavily criticized by environmentalists for possibly harming the local marine fauna and flora, many of which are specific to Foz do Amazonas. At this mouth there is even a system of reefs that works as a connection point between species from the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean.

Another concern concerns the characteristic sensitivity of ecosystems like this and its impact on the functioning of regional sea currents, which represent a high risk factor in the case of accidental leaks.

But there are also those who argue that the risks are minimal and the potential immense. This is the case of Adriano Pires, industrial economist, director of CBIE (Centro Brasileiro de Infraestrutura) and columnist at Power360. According to him, new technologies and increasingly efficient monitoring mechanisms are capable of minimizing environmental risks, making it possible to take advantage of the region’s great oil and gas potential.

Pires also argues that exploration on the Equatorial Margin would benefit those who do not have access to energy. According to calculations by CBIE Advisory, with the start of exploration in the region, Brazil could add a production of up to 1.1 million b/d, reaching peak production in 2029. This volume would be equivalent to 1/3 of current production and, if considering MME projections, 1/5 of production in 2029.

CLIMATE IN THE GOVERNMENT

Inside the Plateau, opinions differ. The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira (PSD)defended drilling and said, in March, that it would launch a program to increase national oil production.

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva (Rede), he was reticent. She stated in an interview with the news website kapok who sees exploration at Foz do Amazonas as he saw the construction of the Belo Monte Hydroelectric Power Plant, which he was repeatedly against.

HISTORIC

This is the 2nd negative for such activity in the region. In 2013, TotalEnergies and BP Energy acquired, in a consortium with Petrobras, 5 blocks in the Foz do Amazonas Basin, for a total amount of R$ 250 million. However, in 2018, Ibama also denied the project’s environmental licensing.

In 2020 and 2021, the multinationals gave up and sold their majority stakes to Petrobras. Since then, the national oil company has continued to negotiate with Ibama the necessary licenses for the start of operations.

In early May 2023, with the expectation of obtaining the license, Petrobras president Jean Paul Prates (PT) denied that there was any kind of tension between the company and Ibama. “We are handling this case with absolute respect, as well as all the conditions for this licensing”he declared.

With the denial, the state-owned company is already working on a plan B for the equipment that is installed in the region, which should be used in operations in the Potiguar Basin, in Rio Grande do Norte.