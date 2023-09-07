The Law of the Sea project, ready for voting in the plenary of the Chamber, presents some solutions to the problem

Responsible for licensing wind farms installed on the high seas, the Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) defended the approval of marine spatial planning with clear rules for mitigating and reducing socio-environmental impacts. The topic was debated at a public hearing of the Human Rights Commission of the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday (September 5, 2023).

wind turbines offshore, as they are known, only started to be discussed at the institute in 2017 and are supported by recent initiatives for a more diverse and less polluting energy matrix, especially in times of climate change. Today, there are around 100 projects under review. However, there are obvious impacts (noise, shading, overlapping, etc.) on marine ecosystems and socioeconomic activities such as fishing and oil exploration.

An environmental engineer, Ibama’s substitute general licensing coordinator, Breno Bispo, cited difficulties in reconciling these activities.

“There is a territorial dispute between the wind farms themselves and the other uses of oil exploration, artisanal fishing, navigation routes, etc. And, for all this, it is necessary to carry out marine planning which, in principle, is not Ibama’s role. But, if nothing is done, this conflict will have to be resolved in the sphere of environmental licensing, which we do not want”he said.

Law of the Sea

PhD in marine ecology, the director of the Department of Ocean and Coastal Management of the Ministry of the Environment, Ana Paula Prates, stated that part of this planning is present in the Law of the Sea project (Bill 6969/13), ready for voting in the House Plenary.

She claims that the search for urgent solutions to the climate crisis must include the theme also in the Bill 11247/18 It is attachedwhich seek the regulation of offshore wind and are under analysis by the Chamber’s Environment Committee.

“We are working on the issue of marine spatial planning, which we are even calling a decarbonization instrument, but which is not within PL 11247/18”, says Prates.

He also states that the federal government seeks to resume coastal management; the elaboration of conservation policies for vulnerable ecosystems, such as mangroves and coral reefs; expansion of marine conservation units; and the inclusion of coastal targets in Brazil’s voluntary targets for climate change mitigation.

traditional communities

The hearing in the Chamber was requested by the Deputy Talíria Petrone (Psol-RJ)who charged “Energy transition with climate justice”.

“An enterprise that earns the name of clean energy needs, in fact, to mitigate or totally reduce the environmental and social impacts. We are not here against clean energy, but it needs to be an effective guardian of our biomes, peoples and traditional communities”he stated.

Coordinator of the Laboratory of Geoprocessing and Social Cartography at the Federal University of Ceará (UFCE), geographer Adryane Gorayeb helped map 324 traditional communities of artisanal fishermen, indigenous peoples and quilombolas threatened by 23 wind projects on the coast of Ceará.

“The offshore parks are not only over the fishing area – short, medium and long term – but also prevent navigation, that is, the arrival and return of fishermen in these areas”he said.

Leader of the Peoples of Struggle Articulation of Ceará, Carine Santos Silva demanded measures.

“The discourse cataloging the energy wind offshore as a source of clean and sustainable energy loses its effect when we are faced with the reality of the problems that affect the lives of communities that have artisanal fishing as the basis of their economic, cultural and subsistence activity”he stated.

During the hearing, there was also criticism of the socio-environmental impacts of onshore wind farms, called “onshore”. In this case, the licensing is up to the environmental agencies of the states. Ibama only licenses undertakings in areas adjacent to States, in border zones or by court decision.

With information from Chamber Agency