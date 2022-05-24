In all, more than BRL 280 million were collected in fines for deforestation in the Amazon in the period

In the first 4 months of this year, Ibama (Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources) carried out 3,800 infraction notices for deforestation in the Amazon, collecting more than R$ 280 million in fines. The data were passed on by the director of Environmental Protection at Ibama, Samuel Vieira de Souza, to the program The Voice of Brazil on Monday (May 23, 2022).

According to Souza, last year, the agency carried out more than 11,500 inspections. Of this total, 3,800 actions were against deforestation in the Amazon biome. There were 9,162 infraction notices and more than R$ 163 billion in fines.

IBAMA operates with priority in the states of Pará, southern Amazonas, Rondônia and northern Mato Grosso. “It is in these areas today, this arc of deforestation, that we seek to carry out our actions to combat deforestation more effectively.”

The institute also works on other fronts, such as trafficking in flora and fauna, biopiracy and illegal fishing.

To increase inspection, in the 2nd semester, the agency should receive over 500 servers approved in competition. In addition, IBAMA also acquired monitoring systems. “It’s no use for us to arrive in the area that was deforested. We have to get to the area where deforestation is starting and cancel its projection. Arriving in an area that is already deforested just to fine and embargo is not the objective of environmental inspection“, he said.

For this year, Ibama will have a contribution of R$ 198 million to actions to combat deforestation and prevent forest fires.

Souza also spoke about PrevFogo, which works to fight forest fires in federal areas. This year, nearly 1,800 brigadistas are being hired, most of them indigenous or settlers. “[Eles] they are hired on site, trained on site and ready to carry out the 1st fight against forest fires within that area, that is, it is the 1st front line”, said Souza.

With information from Agência Brasil.