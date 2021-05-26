Ibai has become one of the biggest streamers in the Spanish-speaking Twitch community. Many of the events that he has driven, such as the GTA role-playing server recently, Marbella Vice, have brought in some of the most viewed content on Twitch in recent months. Also, the most surprising thing is that the former League of Legends caster has managed to reach this level in less than a year as a content creator on the platform.

Today a new milestone has taken place on the part of the streamer, since Ibai surpasses one and a half million viewers on Twitch on the occasion of his boxing evening.

Twitch announces a price drop

This new event, which arose due to a spike between streamers Reven and Elmillor, has led to the organization of a boxing match between several of the most popular content creators in the Spanish-speaking community, including Mister Jagger or Future , among others. Not only that, but they have organized an event with huge production levels, with musical performances such as El Pieces and television camera and sound equipment. It also highlights the presence of Salvador Salvá as a referee, an eminence in the field of boxing in Spain.

This event, which is taking place overnight today, has been in the works for months and has led Ibai to surpass one and a half million viewers in the platform. Although it is still far from the record obtained by TheGrefg, which exceeded 2 million with the presentation of its Fortnite skin, this level of viewers is very high and has been reached by very few content creators on the platform.

We hope you found this news interesting. If you are interested in seeing this boxing evening, we recommend that you connect as soon as possible, since it’s taking place right now. In any case, we remind you that you have the possibility to reproduce it from the beginning, if you do not want to miss anything. If you are interested in starting streaming yourself, you can read our guide to streaming on Xbox.

