At the most recent ESLAND Awards, created by TheGrefg, the winner of the Streamer of the Year award was Ibai Llanos. Apparently in the transmission it seems that the relationship between the two streamers is very good but perhaps it is not.

We say this because of some recent statements by Ibai in one of his broadcasts. There he talked about creating a new Twitch Rivals for content creators to compete against each other for a big prize.

This would be around $100,000. But while she was talking about the matter, and as you can see in one of the videos that accompanies this note, she said something quite significant.

That was ‘I’m going to stop giving ideas because then TheGrefg copies them for me’. What is he referring to? It is later that it becomes clearer, since it says ‘you took away the idea of ​​ESLAND from me and the Rubius’. So he just released it and then pointed out a ‘pretext’ on the part of his colleague.

What happens is that more than once TheGrefg has said that he doesn’t watch the Ibai Llanos broadcasts, and that would be his defense that he didn’t copy the ESLAND Awards.

At the moment TheGrefg has not said anything about the subject, which is already a few days old. It is possible that he will reply to Ibai, or in that case, he will ignore it. Was Ibai Llanos being serious, or as they say ‘half joking, half serious’? It is difficult to guarantee something.

When did the ESLAND Awards start and what is their intention?

The first edition of the ESLAND Awards was on January 17, 2022. The idea behind these awards is to highlight the creation of streaming content among the Spanish-speaking community.

This itself is reaffirmed because ESLAND is actually an acronym, which means Spain, Latin America and Andorra. TheGrefg, whose real name is David Cánovas Martínez, has highlighted its importance more than once.

At least for him it is the project ‘most important of his life’. According to TheGrefg, the source of inspiration for these awards is not Ibai Llanos as he claims, but rather the Coscu Army Awards.

These are the idea of ​​another streamer, the Argentine Coscu, who is also a friend of Ibai. The latter, at the end of his broadcast when talking about the ESLAND Awards, made a direct challenge to TheGrefg saying that ‘whenever you want, tell it’.

In addition to Ibai Llanos and TheGrefg we have more geeky information at EarthGamer.