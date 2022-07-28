One of the most important moments in popular culture is Pedrito Sola’s mistake with McCormick mayonnaise. Nevertheless, Ibai showed us that he is not the only one who can do it and ended up doing the same thing, but confusing McDonalds with Burger King.

Ibai Llanos, the most important streamer on Twitchshared a memory of his time as an LVP caster, before making the leap as an independent streamer, when he was doing a promo for this McDonalds video game league, but his conscience betrayed him.

Upon receiving the microphone, Ibai did not hesitate for a second to start speaking, confident that he would do it perfectly well as he rehearsed it:

“Here we are with our piece of the Burger King menu… from McDonalds, sorry…”

sure, this reminded us of the great moment of Pedrito Sola, the one that generated the most impact in the world of entertainment with his magnificent mistake that, according to his own colleagues, continues to pay to date.

Just like Pedro Sola, Ibai Llanos was aware of the mistake the moment it happened and even threatened to leave the setbut he put on his headphones again to finish the promo between a few laughs and the sweat of embarrassment that began to fall from his forehead as a noble giant.

The past of Ibai Llanos

Before dedicating himself to streaming, Ibai Llanos was a caster for the LVP in Spain. Within this esports league, he cast professionally League of Legends for several years and even met Messi during one of the face-to-face European tournaments that were held at that time.

Likewise, became one of the most important faces for electronic sports both in Europe and in all Spanish-speaking countries. The video where we see him make a mistake with a promotion is from that time, in which Ander Cortés can also be seen.

