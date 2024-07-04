YoBai Llanos He is one of the most important personalities in the Spanish-speaking Internet community today. streamer and content creator, who quickly became one of the most successful in his country and of his generation, has repeatedly made a promise that he has broken over time and now resumes to try, finally, to fulfill it.

In the past, Ibai had announced his intention to make a physical change due to his overweight and the sedentary lifestyle that his job entailed. To do so, he hired a personal trainer and monitored his diet. In addition, he promised to make videos to demonstrate the process and motivate more people to follow it.

He did this for a short time and ended up giving up without explanation after apparently showing progress in his endurance and his desire to return to the habits he had when he was younger. According to him, the process of physical change frustrated him because of the time it took.

The weight loss challenge for Ibai

Ibai, in addition to being a creator of live content for Twitch and to YouTube has several businesses among which is the Kings League, the 7-a-side football league created by him together with Gerard Piqué. As part of this league, a ‘world cup’ was held with teams from all continents in which personalities such as James Rodriguez, Maluma, Eden Hazard and Mario Gotze.

Porcinos, Ibai’s team, made it to the final. They promised, in a video, to do whatever the comment with the most ‘likes’ said if they won the championship, which ended up happening. The winning comment asked him to make a real physical change and so he began, again, with his weight loss process.

A new beginning in the process for Ibai

Now, the content creator has promised to chronicle his new beginning in more detail, and it seems he’s on the right track. As part of his record, he occasionally posts videos on his social media where he is showered with comments supporting his new purpose for life. “I encourage everyone who is looking for a change,” he mentions in a recent post.

In that same video, she shows her cardio routine, which consists of climbing a ramp on a street in her town, and mentions that she also does squats as part of the first stage of her change.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the Spaniard’s journey to achieve his physical change. The content creator has also stated on several occasions that he wants to achieve this not only for his health, but to show his audience that it is possible and inspire them to achieve it.