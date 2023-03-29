Ibai Llanos is a very important figure for the culture gaming and especially for the visualization and expansion of the industry of the streaming Hispanic. Llanos rises as a solid figure who, with a lot of work, manages to formalize and consolidate a more respectful and professional streaming project in Spanish. However, it seems that this could come to an end in 2024.

Ibai Llanos is a gamer like everyone else, so, ultimately, so many hours on the computer annoyed his eyesight problems even more. He commented that his left eye has only ten percent of his original vision, so things start to get even more problematic.

Also, the streamer obviously has more areas of his life that require his commitment. We all know that he is a committed fifa and the kings league It is something that motivates him in his day to day. He also expressed the great support he felt due to that project in 2022.

These two reasons imply that Ibai Llanos could take a new course by 2024despite the fact that right now we are still waiting for the Evening of year 3 that will bring together famous streamers who will face each other in an amateur boxing tournament in Madrid, on July 1, 2023.

No need to be sad yet though, even though Ibai is in something of a retirement, he almost certainly won’t disappear from the industry. Besides, your withdrawal could be partial and even temporary. Let’s see how things work out for him, your health —both emotional and physical— is the most important thing.

What is the King League?

Is a football league seven in Barcelona, ​​it was only established in 2022. It is directed by Gerard Piqué, in association with other artists from the entertainment world and internet content creators, including highlights our favorite Spanish-speaking streamer, Ibai Llanos.

