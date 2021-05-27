Ibai Llanos made history again, and nothing less than with a particular idea: “The Evening of the Year”, a boxing match between some of the most popular streamers from Spain.

It was a great show broadcast for more than four hours on Twitch, where it made history, with more than one million viewers on average (with a maximum peak above 1.5 million people), something unusual, that no Spanish streamer would have managed to reach.

Sport was the main protagonist of the evening, but not the only thing that made hundreds of thousands of viewers sit down to share all those hours of broadcast.

Duels between YouTubers, with comments from some of the most important influencers on the scene, and many jokes. Young creators who got into the ring in order to create a great show, and gave way to a great diffusion of boxing, a sport that is in trend. The coach was Sergio Maravilla Martínez.

It was a record-breaking evening that not even Ibai himself could anticipate. The popular Basque communicator already broke all records with the broadcast of his bells last Christmas, but not in the best of his dreams could he imagine that he was going to surpass himself.

So much so, that a few days before the event promised that he would box himself on the same day in 2022 if he managed to surpass the million viewership mark at some pointSo, it seems that he has to prepare to get in the ring in a year.

After the broadcast of the evening, Ibai returned to refer to his promise, and although he seems to be joking, rivals are not lacking.

I’ll wait for your call. – Rᴇᴠᴇɴᴀɴᴛ (@ G4G_Revenant) May 26, 2021

I join the club of those affected by Auron’s lies and believing what Auron says – Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) May 26, 2021

It will be a combat worth seeing, and if the first edition has been a complete success, it is quite likely that the second edition will be much more so, especially if the restrictions imposed by the health crisis are removed.

Who is Ibai Llanos

Ibai Llanos managed to become the most famous face of Hispanic American streamers on Twitch, owned by Amazon. His meteoric rise in recent years led him to win the streamer of the year award on the live broadcast platform for its coverage of esports matches until playing with Kun Agüero and Neymar in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The young Spaniard starred weeks ago in a controversy with Gustavo López, after the sports journalist was angered by the notes that Argentine players give him on Twitch.

The main stream figures in Argentina came to the defense of Ibai Llanos after that crossing. The most fervent and visceral was Martin Perez Disalvo. Popularly known as Coscu, gathers almost 6.5 million followers between Twitch and his YouTube channel, not counting those he has on Twitter and Instagram.

“All the shit that (López) released hits us. In general, he is a bard referred to in this case against Ibai, but we are all Ibai, to a lesser extent,” said the streamer in the clip “Don’t touch Ibai.” a video-reaction that in less than 48 hours exceeded 400 thousand reproductions.

With information from La Vanguardia.