Ibai Llanos and the ‘Kun’ Agüero They became a phenomenal duo, if you’re talking about Twitch. The now streamers were encouraged to talk about the kings league led by Piqué. However, they did not expect that their sincerity would expose them and set off alarm bells in the international press by drawing the conclusion that Clara Chía is the head of the entire system, due to the latest statements in which Gerard claimed to be a puppet of his bride. The stars played with the term and began to deduce ideas about their real boss.

“And look if all this, Clara is the boss of everything, and we are here thinking that it is Piqué, can you imagine, we are Piqué’s puppets, but he is a puppet (…) we are all Clara’s employees,” they said with a laugh ; However, the conversation did not end there, as they claimed to feel on a step below the entire system.

