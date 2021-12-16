After much anticipation, today the team of eSports formed by the streamer Ibai Llanos In collaboration with Gerard Piqué, professional footballer for him FC Barcelona. This new campus will be known as KOI, and here we tell you who will be its members.

Specifically, KOI It will be made up of 12 streamers and content creators, of which the Mexicans lead Juan Guarnizo, Ander Cortés, Mayichi, Knekro and Carola. Already talking about its members for the competitive scene of League of Legends we have Koldo, Seaz, Hatrixx, SLT and Rafitta, with Falco as a coach.

Another of the most important points about this presentation has to do with the issue of sponsorships, since it was announced that Finetwork, Disney Plus Spain and CURPA will be in charge of sponsoring KOI.

Via: Upcomer