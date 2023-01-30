The ESLAND awards were held in Mexico City and were directed by TheGrefg. The event was broadcast via Twitch. This celebration is very important because it recognizes and rewards different categories of Spanish-speaking content creators —who use twitch or YouTube- One of the most coveted awards was the best streamer of the year, an award that Ibai Llanos received for the second time.
The ESLANDs lasted more than 3 hours, they were held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from the National Auditorium. It was an impressive gala that had several notable moments. The most astonishing though was seeing Ibai taking the best streamer award for the second time in a row.
After his speech, Ibai announced that the ESLAND 2024 will take place in Andorra.
ESLAND Awards – list of nominees for the best streamer of 2023, which crowned Ibai Llanos for the second time:
- AuronPlay
- ElMariana
- IBAI LLANOS —winner in 2022 and 2023—
- IlloJuan
- JuanSGuarnizo
- quackity
- Rivers
- Rubius
- Spreen
- TheGrefg
Ibai Llanos faced a very interesting list of nomineeshowever, despite this, it managed to position itself at the top of the list, leaving behind TheGrefg, AuronPlay and even Rubius.
Below we mention the winners of different categories:
- best clip of the year— Haka by Gerard Romero
- Better news coverage —Gerard Romero
- fail of the year— This is my Manute burst
- dance of the year— Carrera’s Woody
- Best Talk Show —The Wild Project
- anger of the year — Luzu in Fall Guys
- IRL Streamer of the Year —KidiIRL
- Esports Player of the Year — G2 Esports Jelty
- best song of the year — Robleis – Solo
- caster of the year —Vicky Palami
- best vtuber of the year —Zilverk
- roleplayer of the year — JuanSGuarnizo
- Miniseries of the Year —Squidcraft Games
- event of the year — The Evening of the Year II
- Content Series of the Year — The Dedchallenge 2
- Breakthrough Streamer of the Year —Spreen
About ESLAND Awards
It is an acronym for the areas covered by the award, which are: Spain, Latin America and Andorra.
It remains to be seen if Ibai Llanos is once again selected as the best streamer of the year at the ESLAND 2024 awards.
