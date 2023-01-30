The ESLAND awards were held in Mexico City and were directed by TheGrefg. The event was broadcast via Twitch. This celebration is very important because it recognizes and rewards different categories of Spanish-speaking content creators —who use twitch or YouTube- One of the most coveted awards was the best streamer of the year, an award that Ibai Llanos received for the second time.

The ESLANDs lasted more than 3 hours, they were held on Sunday, January 29, 2023 from the National Auditorium. It was an impressive gala that had several notable moments. The most astonishing though was seeing Ibai taking the best streamer award for the second time in a row.

After his speech, Ibai announced that the ESLAND 2024 will take place in Andorra.

ESLAND Awards – list of nominees for the best streamer of 2023, which crowned Ibai Llanos for the second time:

AuronPlay

ElMariana

IBAI LLANOS —winner in 2022 and 2023—

—winner in 2022 and 2023— IlloJuan

JuanSGuarnizo

quackity

Rivers

Rubius

Spreen

TheGrefg

Ibai Llanos faced a very interesting list of nomineeshowever, despite this, it managed to position itself at the top of the list, leaving behind TheGrefg, AuronPlay and even Rubius.

Below we mention the winners of different categories:

best clip of the year— Haka by Gerard Romero

Better news coverage —Gerard Romero

fail of the year— This is my Manute burst

dance of the year— Carrera’s Woody

Best Talk Show —The Wild Project

anger of the year — Luzu in Fall Guys

IRL Streamer of the Year —KidiIRL

Esports Player of the Year — G2 Esports Jelty

best song of the year — Robleis – Solo

caster of the year —Vicky Palami

best vtuber of the year —Zilverk

roleplayer of the year — JuanSGuarnizo

Miniseries of the Year —Squidcraft Games

event of the year — The Evening of the Year II

Content Series of the Year — The Dedchallenge 2

Breakthrough Streamer of the Year —Spreen

About ESLAND Awards

It is an acronym for the areas covered by the award, which are: Spain, Latin America and Andorra.

It remains to be seen if Ibai Llanos is once again selected as the best streamer of the year at the ESLAND 2024 awards.

And you do you think? Do you think Ibai deserves the award for the best streamer of the year?