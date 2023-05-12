













Ibai hits esports players: he says they don’t perform or work | EarthGamer

Specifically, from those of Europe and North America, which were unable to overcome their similar ones from South Korea. Although the players from this Asian country stand out for their high level, Ibai did not like what happened.

For him there is a problem for this and he pointed ‘I agree that the problem is one of mentality. In the end, the big problem that Europe has is the lack of professionalism of its technical staff’and I add ‘many times they are a real joke’.

We recommend: The Xokas says that he would not like to have the shitty life of Ibai Llanos.

For Ibai Llanos it is not possible that by winning thousands of euros the players should not get up late, miss training, insult their teammates or not respect the coaches.

Fountain: Twitter.

Ibai exclaimed “These are minimums that must be met as in any job”. What outraged him the most is how T1 beat Mad Lions.

That’s why he said ‘really this difference is abysmal and boring. Those of you who have followed LoL for years know that we have been putting up with this for more than a decade’.

The streamer emphasized ‘You can lose, you can win, but having a game finished at a professional level in 16 minutes… It’s too much. We are very far from being able to win’.

Game 1 vs T1: MAD Lions winning by 7k gold An hour and a half later: T1 wins 3-0 finishing the last game in 16 minutes. XDDDDDD I want to go drink for him

ass I can’t take it anymore — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) May 10, 2023

Ibai Llanos stressed that this same thing has happened for several years, and that he came to think that the difference decreased due to the decline suffered by the North Koreans in 2018-2019.

That was when China began to dominate and Europe stood out for its players. But from 2020 everything started to get worse. The streamer noted his outrage that the members of Mad Lions, instead of being sorry for his poor performance, were laughing.

Fountain: Twitter.

This is why Ibai Llanos stood out ‘They will say that it is better to laugh than cry, if I know this one. For me you have to have a minimum of respect for the people who are watching you’.

He then highlighted that these players from League of Legends They charge thousands or hundreds of thousands of euros a year, and he showed that it is not that he asks them to earn by force.

But it demands ‘[…] at least you give a decent image, both North America and Europe’. The opposite is a lack of respect.

Apart from Ibai Llanos we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.