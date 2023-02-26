The news caused a great surprise that footballer Ronaldihno Gaúcho has signed for the Porcinos FC team from Ibai Llanos for the Kings League. Ibai himself revealed it through a video that he shared on his Twitter account.

There he appears in a restaurant talking about how he needs a player for his team and that’s when they tell him it could be anyone. So, they catch the eye of someone with their backs turned at another table.

It is none other than Ronaldihno who, smiling, tells him that he is willing to participate. So now this Brazilian soccer legend will impress everyone with his magic at Porcinos FC.

As announced, the debut of this player in the Kings League is at 9:00 p.m. peninsular time on Sunday, February 26. That is at 2:00 p.m. according to Mexico City time, so they have time to enjoy this meeting.

Fountain: Twitter.

However, Porcinos FC, which will face Pio FC, will be the last scheduled matchday on Sunday. So you should keep an eye on the transmission in the official channel.

Ronaldihno Gaúcho is a great addition to the Ibai Llanos team in the Kings League and surely many fans of this footballer, both Spanish and Portuguese speaking, will want to see him in action. He is still capable of drawing large crowds.

Why is Ronaldinho Gaucho so famous?

Ronaldihno Gaúcho, whose real name is Ronaldo de Assis Moreira, is one of the greatest talents in soccer history. For years he impressed audiences with his refined technique.

He is a superb exponent of the ‘Brazilian magic’, the beautiful game, due to his handling of the ball. He is still a legend of FC Barcelona, ​​where he won the King of Europe award in 2004, 2005 and 2006. He also received the FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2004 and 2005.

Fountain: Twitter.

Ronaldihno was an integral part of the 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning team, alongside his teammates Ronaldo and Rivaldo. Currently he is retired and has enough time to participate in other activities.

This is the case of the Kings League to which FC Porcinos belongs. The signing of Ibai Llanos by Ronaldihno is a wise decision and one that he is already giving a lot to talk about.

