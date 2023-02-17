Ibai has an important streak in the matter of organizing events and is currently putting together what will be the Evening of the year 3, which does not yet have a date, but will soon be revealed to the participants. The fans wait for the Rubius against xQc on the billboard, however, there is bad news.

Ibai Llanos took one of his streams to announce that despite the fact that fans want to see the rivalry between Rubius and xQc in a professional boxing ring, the situation will not happen, since the Canadian streamer decided not to participate in the Evening of the year 3, much in spite of the fact that it seems that an agreement had been reached.

It is worth noting that the Spanish streamer has been promoting his event for a long time, in which many Internet personalities participate, however, it was not possible to specify what many would consider to be the battle of all battles.

On February 27 at 8:00 p.m. I will announce all the matches of the Year III Evening. We will also announce the date, city and location of the event. All the boxers will be in person. It is coming. pic.twitter.com/qvaNUkXDsJ — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) February 8, 2023

At the moment, the Canadian streamer will be playing Elden Ring on February 26, while on February 27, Ibai will be announcing his event in his respective special broadcast.

The Evening of Year 3: Everything we know about the Ibai event

At this time Ibai Llanos is preparing all the details of what will be the Evening of Year 3 and among them, we have that on February 27 it will reveal all the fights, date, city and place where the expected one will take place at 8:00 p.m.: 00 Spanish time, 13:00 Central Mexico time.

One detail that we must not lose sight of is that there will now be 6 fights that will take place in said event. It is worth remembering that in 2022 there were three, so the number is doubled.

Now we only have to wait for the transmission to take place to find out who will be the personalities that will participate in said event. Excited?

Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.