Ibai Llanos is one of the most popular Spanish-speaking streamers worldwide, conquering both Spanish and Latin American audiences in each broadcast. He has even had guests of international stature such as Gerard Piqué and has befriended the Kun Aguero.

It also made headlines a few weeks ago for the joint move with other streamers to a mansion inside Spain, where each one even has a special room to work with.

In a recent interview by the journalist Jordi Évole, within your program What about Évole, Ibai He told a little more about his personal life, his convictions, the problems he has had throughout this career and of course, a look at the gains he has left Twitch.

How much does Ibai make on Twitch?

On the other hand, regarding his life as a streamer, he commented that he currently has about 40 thousand subscribers on Twitch, and has an agreement with the platform that allows you to keep 70% of each subscription.

Per month, that represents a profit of 117 thousand euros, which a year translates into 1.4 million in gross. Of course, from here you have to deduct what tax authorities He collects taxes, salaries from his employees, and his share of the rent on the mansion.

However, it must also be remembered that this only comes from Twitch, we are not counting the income from donations, contracts with brands for advertising and what is generated by its channel of Youtube.

Ibai He also spoke about his perspective on the debate of public figures moving to Andorra to pay taxes, explaining that it is logical for him to pay more than the rest if he earns more than the rest.

And that you are aware of having a privileged position to pay your taxes without problems.

The streamer took the opportunity to raise awareness about disorders such as anxiety and panic attacks, by tell own experiences. Pay attention to Ibai, don’t google and see a doctor.

Finally, we also we found out that he has rejected juicy contracts with banks or betting houses because he does not agree with what those institutions do at times.

The full interview can only be viewed at through payment, but they have shared a couple of clips of it within the profile of What about Évole.




