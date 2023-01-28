As promised, the Spanish streamer and influencer Ibai Llanos arrived in Mexico and will be at the 2023 Esland Awards. He himself confirmed it through his social networks a short time ago.

Not for nothing is he nominated for Streamer of the Year. As proof of his arrival on Mexican lands, he published a message that says ‘I’m already in Mexico cute’ and in the background it has the stairs of the National Auditorium, in Mexico City.

And what is Ibai going to do in Mexico besides receiving a possible prize? Well, in addition to doing the mandatory live broadcast, they have other plans, some of which he shared months ago.

Among them, eating the best tacos in the Mexican Republic and has asked for advice on the matter. Only, yes, without much spiciness because he doesn’t like it. In addition, she promised to rent a stadium to celebrate if she wins the Streamer of the Year award.

And if he lost? Well, in any case, he would rent it and in this way he would hit TheGrefg, who would be tied to one of the goals. Obviously, we do not know if the latter agrees with this idea.

But we will have to see how things go with Ibai Llanos before the 2023 Esland Awards are held in Mexico. It is very likely that he will broadcast almost anything that happens to him in the next few days.

Where to see the Esland Awards?

The 2023 Esland Awards, which Ibai Llanos will attend in Mexico, will be in a few hours. Specifically, on January 29 from 12:00 pm according to Mexico City time, 1:00 pm in Colombia and Peru, and 3:00 pm in Argentina and Chile.

As for Spain, it will be at 7:00 pm Those who want to see the delivery in person can do so at the National Auditorium. But online it will be through TheGrefg’s Twitch channel.

The address is twitch.tv/TheGrefgwhere there will be a live broadcast and details about what will happen in this awards ceremony.

With the realization of this event, the community of Spanish-speaking content generators ended up being pleased.

All because many of them are from Latin America and for a long time they wanted this award to take place in Latin lands. This despite the opposition of the Spanish.

In addition to Ibai Llanos and Twitch we have more geeky information at EarthGamer.