Just as a point of comparison, the one in 2022 had an average of 2.4 million viewers and a maximum peak of 3.3 million.

Well, that of 2023, just at the beginning of its presentation on the red carpet, it was already at three million and as the hours that it lasted went by, it went up.

According to data shared by Ibai himself on his Twitter account, La Velada del Año 3 had an average of 2.89 million viewers, while the maximum number of attendees was 3.44 million.

As for the unique audience, we are talking about 15.19 million. There was no shortage of media that said that the average was 3 million, but as you can see, Ibai Llanos made it clear that this was not the case. In any case, the event was a success.

This is how The Evening of the Year 3 surpassed its predecessor. Ibai thanked all the spectators for achieving another world record, as well as the professionals behind the event.

He then commented ‘they just did an 8 hour long event’. Ibai Llanos stood out in Your message ‘before 65,000 people in the stadium, 3.5 million people online, 17 different artists and 6 boxing matches. What these people have done has no name’.

Thank you for being part of the greatest live in history. For being part of another world record. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. July 1, 2023 will be unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/PrS47mTcVS — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) July 1, 2023

Ibai also apologized for such a hasty ending. The idea was that The Evening of Year 3 would end with ‘the final interviews and a final little surprise’.

But due to schedule issues, it could not be done. And what was it that would close the event? This popular Spanish streamer and influencer revealed that it would be the performance of Los del Espacio.

As a sample of how much it cost him to stream, Ibai finished by saying ‘I’m screwed up’.

Apart from La Velada del Año 3 and Ibai Llanos we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

