The Youtubuers evening organized by Ibai Llanos this Wednesday, May 26, is generating a great media stir. It is not the first time that content creators put on their gloves and step into the ring, but it does happen for the first time in Spain. The event comes after seeing the idea of ​​American YouTubers and can create an important precedent. The diffusion that you can give to the sport is important.

Although it will be boxing and there will be a referee of this discipline (Salvador Salvá), the organizers of the event they wanted to put special rules. It is closer to the amateur regulation, but they are unique for this show. The main purpose is to protect the physical integrity of the six Youtubers who will get into the ring, but obviously they also seek to enhance the show.

What Youtubers fight and what are the matches?

What rules and format will the matches have?

The three fights of the night will have the same rules, except in the duration. ANDhe stellar duel, Reven vs El Millor, will be played in five rounds of three minutes. Meanwhile, the other two duels will be three rounds of three minutes. The six boxers will wear a 16-ounce helmet and gloves. What’s more, they will not wear a t-shirt (mandatory in Olympic boxing).